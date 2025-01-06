Zian Flemming scored the only goal of the game as the Clarets won at Ewood Park for the fifth game on the spin.
Scott Parker’s men, now unbeaten in 13, sit second just a point adrift of leaders Leeds, who were pegged back to draw 3-3 with Hull City.
Elsewhere, Sheffield United beat Watford 2-1 away while Sunderland edged past 10-man Portsmouth 1-0 on Sunday.
Following the weekend’s action, The Football League Paper has collated its Team of the Week, featuring the best performers – here’s the team in full:
