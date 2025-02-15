Scott Parker sets expectation for Burnley's Lancashire derby against Preston North End

Scott Parker is expecting a typically tight and scrappy derby affair when his Burnley side take on Preston North End this lunchtime.

The Clarets make the short trip down the M65 to Deepdale today looking to extend their impressive unbeaten run to 22 games in league and cup.

Parker’s men come into the game off the back of a convincing 2-0 midweek win against Hull City, where the Clarets played some lovely, fluid football.

The Burnley boss, however, doesn’t anticipate today’s game will be quite so pleasing on the eye.

“It’s a tough game,” he said. “It’s an early kick-off on a Saturday, where it’s going to be a typical derby game.

“I don't know exactly how I'd probably vision in my head at this present moment in time and how it's going to look, but it will probably be scrappy in certain moments.

“We're going to need to bring our quality like we did against Hull, try and execute and get the three points.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Burnley Manager Scott Parker looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Hull City AFC at Turf Moor on February 12, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It promises to be some occasion, with Burnley set to be backed by over 6,000 fans in the packed out away end.

“I’m looking forward to that,” Parker added.”

“I think it will probably be quite similar to the last time we played a derby game [the 1-0 win against Blackburn at Ewood in January].

“Our travelling fans have been nothing short of incredible this year. There'll be a few more travelling at the weekend given it’s not too far to travel, but we're going to need every bit of them to get behind this team. Hopefully we can come away with the win.”