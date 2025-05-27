Scott Parker reveals Sean Dyche talks before succeeding Vincent Kompany as Burnley boss

Scott Parker has revealed he picked the brains of Sean Dyche before taking on the Burnley job last summer.

The 44-year-old was appointed as Burnley’s new boss in July 2024 following a thorough process to find Vincent Kompany’s successor.

That came after the Belgian left Turf Moor within days of the 2023/24 Premier League season coming to an end, surprising everyone by taking the reigns at Bayern Munich after relegating Burnley from the Premier League.

Parker was tasked with getting the Clarets back to the top flight at the first attempt and that’s exactly what he did, masterminding a record-breaking season that saw them break the 100-point barrier.

Burnley were cruelly pipped to the league title, however, after Leeds United scored a last-gasp final-day winner away to Plymouth Argyle to finish first on goal difference.

The two automatically promoted sides will be joined by Sunderland after the Black Cats beat Sheffield United in the play-off final.

All three sides will have their work cut out in the top flight, but if Parker can channel the spirit of Dyche, Burnley may have a chance.

“I did [speak to Sean],” Parker told Burnley’s YouTube channel. “I come across Sean a couple of times in Portugal. I go on holiday in Portugal and I often see Sean.

“When the job came about, I was chatting him just regarding it. Nothing in real detail, but we spoke about the fans and about the general club, but he had nothing but nice things to say.

“Sean had an incredible time here, what he did here was pretty remarkable to be honest with you. I had some good chats with him.”