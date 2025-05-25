'It definitely stung': Why Josh Cullen has extra motivation to keep Burnley in the Premier League

Josh Cullen will once again be a Premier League player next season after helping Burnley achieve automatic promotion (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Josh Cullen admits he’s got extra motivation to put things right in the Premier League after the “pain” of relegation under Vincent Kompany.

Despite coasting to the Championship title during the 2022/23 campaign with 101 points, the Clarets were unable to muster much of a fight in the top flight.

Kompany’s men suffered an instant relegation after accumulating a measly 24 points.

Fortunately Burnley were able to bounce back at the first attempt under Scott Parker, but the challenge of survival certainly hasn’t got any easier.

But for Cullen, who was part of that relegation side in 2023/24, he’s got unfinished business in the Premier League.

“It definitely stung,” he said. “Not only for us as players. Obviously, we have so much pride and it hurts us more than anyone, trust me. Obviously, we know what it means to the fans as well that support us, that spend their money.

“They travel all over the country and they want to see us be successful. We want to be able for them to come and watch us in games against the best teams and best players and go to the best stadiums.

"It hurt last year for sure and this season to bounce back, like I said, it's the first time I'm asking and do that not only for ourselves and the manager and the staff, but for the fans. It's been great.”

When asked if he has extra motivation to get Burnley over the line this time around, Cullen added: “Yes, exactly again. Like what you said there, to go one better, make sure we stay in the league. Next year, that will be the aim. We know it's a tough ask. We know this.

“It's a really tough league to go into at the minute with a lot of really good teams. It's going to be tough, but we're ready for the challenge. I'm confident in what we have here.

“Not only the players, but like I said, the staff, the fans. We'll give ourselves a great chance to go into the league and perform well and hopefully stay there for a long time.”