Scott Parker repeats familiar message as Burnley go back top ahead of Leeds United and Sheffield United games

Published 12th Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
It might be a temporary stay, but Burnley find themselves back atop the Championship table following their Friday night win.
The Clarets saw off Norwich City 2-1 under the lights at Turf Moor last night to extend their unbeaten run to 29 games.

More importantly, they move back above Leeds United and five points clear of Sheffield United - albeit both sides play their games in hand this lunchtime.

But playing ahead of their promotion rivals, it was imperative the Clarets took care of their business and put the pressure on.

When asked about the importance of taking full advantage, Parker said: “It’s always important. It's not important for other teams, it's just important for us really.

“I've said it to you for such a long time that every game, the way we've gone about this year in everything I've delivered to this group, is one game at a time.

“It's very cliche, but you just never, ever get involved in the emotion of what this division can bring and at this part of the season, certainly what it can bring as well.

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Norwich City FC at on April 11, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
“The people that get involved in the emotion of it, nine times out of ten, my experiences tell me that they normally fail.

“We've been rock-solid in terms of our focus, we've been rock-solid in our commitment to what we need to do.

“We'll enjoy tonight and the lads deserve that after a really busy week and it gives us a full week now to prep for Watford.

