Scott Parker provides fresh update on status of Burnley's long-term injuries ahead of West Brom trip

Lyle Foster is the only one of Burnley’s long-term absentees that has a chance of returning after the upcoming international break.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to head coach Scott Parker, who is still having to get by without a number of injured players.

While Jeremy Sarmiento returned from a knock to face Millwall on Sunday, the Clarets are still without Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Foster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Tresor, meanwhile, is close to being “selectable” according to Parker after returning to training in recent weeks following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Burnley will have Zian Flemming back available for tomorrow night’s game against West Brom, after the forward was ineligible to face his parent club Millwall at the weekend.

After travelling to the Hawthorns on Thursday, Burnley then host Swansea City on Sunday before taking two weeks off for the last international break of the year.

Providing the latest injury update, Parker said: “A few days have helped [with the injured players]. Obviously Zian comes back in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Lyle Foster of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Plymouth Argyle FC at on October 01, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“Regarding the injuries, it’s pretty clear where we are. We’ve obviously got a considerable amount of injuries at this moment in time, which are working their way back to some sort of fitness and are hopefully not too far away.

“People like Lyle Foster, Nathan Redmond on the training pitch, Hjalmar Ekdal on the training pitch…then there’s the more longer-term ones in terms of Aaron Ramsey, again he’s getting there. He’s certainly on the pitch but it’s still going to be some time away. There’s Jordan Beyer who is much more longer term and Joe Worrall too.

“We’ve got some injuries, which has been very clear, but we’re working.”

While two weeks without a game will undoubtedly help with some of the recoveries, many of them are still a while away from being considered for first-team action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of them are at really early stages of being back on the grass, they’re at really early stages,” Parker added.

“A lot of them are in controlled environments and not in full training. They’re on the grass but it’s controlled but they will come out of things when the intensity starts to rise up, because they’re not at their place yet.

“I don’t suspect after the international break many of them will be back. Maybe Lyle, maybe, he’s got a scan today so we’ll see where he’s at. But most of them are just nudging away, which is still a big positive because they’re heading in the right direction, but there’s still some time and some work to be done with them.”