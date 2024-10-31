Ekdal, Redmond, Sarmiento and Tresor: Burnley injury update ahead of Millwall test

Scott Parker admits Mike Tresor is getting to the point where he will soon be available for selection for Burnley.

The winger has yet to make an appearance for the Clarets this season as he makes his way back from a long-term injury problem.

The 25-year-old has been back in training for a few weeks now but has yet to feature in a match day squad, leading to some supporters asking when he will return.

The Belgian has still only made three starts for Burnley after initially joining the club on loan from Genk, before that move was made permanent at the end of last season.

Providing the latest update on Tresor’s fitness ahead of Sunday’s trip to Millwall, Parker said: “Mike is now getting to the point now where he’s selectable. He’s been training now for a few weeks after being out.

“We’ve been getting him out and getting him up to speed to get some work into him, so hopefully – fingers crossed – he stays fit like he has done, gets some more game time and training time and we will make that call in the coming weeks.”

Parker also confirmed the Clarets will make a late call on Jeremy Sarmiento for this weekend’s game after the winger missed the last two games with a knock.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye of Burnley runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“He’s made good progress,” Parker added. “There’s an option that he makes the weekend for us.

“We probably won’t know for sure until Friday or Saturday, but he’s definitely getting closer.”

Burnley will need to make at least one change from last weekend’s stalemate against QPR as Zian Flemming is ineligible to face his parent club.

With Lyle Foster still sidelined by injury, it leaves Parker light on options in the number nine position.

“It leaves us light-ish, but we’ve got Jay Rodriguez and Andreas Hountondji who both play in that position as well. We have cover there,” Parker said.

“Of course one of those boys will be itching to play the game at the weekend.

“We’ve missed Lyle since he’s been out, we will miss Flem, but we’ve got two lads at this moment in time who will no doubt come in and do a great job for us.”

While Burnley are still without a number of players due to long-term injury, they were boosted this week when Hjalmar Ekdal and Nathan Redmond were pictured returning to training.

Ekdal has been sidelined by a knee injury he suffered while away with Sweden during the summer, while Redmond hasn’t featured since January after being forced to undergo surgery, also for a serious knee problem.

Parker, however, has warned the duo still have a long way to go before they’re considered for selection.

“Both are back in training, but it’s still early stages for both of them,” he said. “It was really low level stuff but they’re both back on the grass and they’re back with the group, which is very pleasing.

“But as I said, they’re still probably a little way away from being selectable for the first-team, but they’re definitely moving in the right direction which is pleasing.”

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson all remain sidelined.