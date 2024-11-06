Burnley, lack of goals and winless run: Carlos Corberan discusses West Brom's clash against Scott Parker's men

Given the recent form of Burnley and West Brom, a tight affair is to be expected when the two sides meet at The Hawthorns tomorrow.

Scott Parker’s side will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to Millwall, where they failed to score for the fifth time this season.

Putting the ball in the back of the net has clearly been the main issue for the Clarets this season, having scored just eight times in their last 11 outings – and four in their last seven.

Defensively, however, they are incredibly strong, shipping just two goals in their last seven games.

West Brom have followed a similar trend – scoring just two goals in their last six and conceding only three.

Baggies boss Carlos Corberan is expecting a demanding but unpredictable affair when the two clash on Thursday night.

"Burnley have one of the strongest squads in the Championship, but this league is very equal and it’s difficult to predict results,” he said.

"They don’t concede many goals, but they do it by not doing too much defending. They are built to have the ball, play from the back, put the ball in the attacking half and be dominant.

"They lost their last game at Millwall and I’ve watched other games of theirs recently where they didn’t achieve the result that their performance deserved, but like I say, every game demands a lot in this league.

"If you don’t deliver your best, you are going to put the result at risk. We need to make sure we’re at our best on Thursday."

While the Baggies have drawn five straight games, they’ve also yet to taste victory since September 21.

"I think there are two ways people will look at our run,” Corberan added. “Some will say we are unbeaten in five and others will say we haven’t won in seven. Both are correct.

"My take on the run is that we are doing enough things to be a competitive team, but we aren’t doing enough things to win games which is what we want to do.

"I know that winning a game is never easy, but I also understand that winning a game is never impossible. Every game is a different challenge and winning is a consequence of many, many things that we can control.

"In my mind, I am focused on the things that we can control which will help us win the games that we play in. There are always things that you cannot control that will affect the result as well, though. You just have to try and control as much of a game as you can.

"As a coach, I am taking responsibility for the way to try and create chances. We know we haven’t scored as many goals as we would have liked to. We have players who haven’t scored goals yet and compared to last season, they were finding more goals than right now.

"We need to take steps as a team to create more options and more possibilities to score goals, but we need to use our individuals to create chances too."