Scott Parker pinpoints next step in Burnley’s development following 15-game unbeaten run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Despite being in the midst of an impressive unbeaten run, Scott Parker knows his Burnley side must start turning some of their draws into wins.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets head to Plymouth tonight on the back of an impressive 15-game streak without defeat in league and cup.

Six of those games have ended in draws, however, or seven when you count Burnley’s FA Cup tie against Reading requiring extra-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while Parker’s men have still only lost two games in the league all season, they’ve drawn 11 of their 27 games.

While battling it out with Leeds United and Sheffield United, and Sunderland behind them, for a place in the top two, Parker knows his side can’t afford to drop too many points.

When asked if turning more of their draws into wins is the natural next stage of their development, Parker said: “I think that would be the case.

“We’re on an unbeaten run, but I think there are still elements to our game where we need to keep improving and I think that’s pretty evident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Stoke City FC at Turf Moor on January 01, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“Some of these games that have ended in draws, taking away the other night [against Sunderland] because I think we all know how that game could have looked, but turning some of these draws into three points will be big for us and that's got to be the aim.”