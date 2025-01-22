Scott Parker pinpoints next step in Burnley’s development following 15-game unbeaten run
The Clarets head to Plymouth tonight on the back of an impressive 15-game streak without defeat in league and cup.
Six of those games have ended in draws, however, or seven when you count Burnley’s FA Cup tie against Reading requiring extra-time.
And while Parker’s men have still only lost two games in the league all season, they’ve drawn 11 of their 27 games.
While battling it out with Leeds United and Sheffield United, and Sunderland behind them, for a place in the top two, Parker knows his side can’t afford to drop too many points.
When asked if turning more of their draws into wins is the natural next stage of their development, Parker said: “I think that would be the case.
“We’re on an unbeaten run, but I think there are still elements to our game where we need to keep improving and I think that’s pretty evident.
“Some of these games that have ended in draws, taking away the other night [against Sunderland] because I think we all know how that game could have looked, but turning some of these draws into three points will be big for us and that's got to be the aim.”
