Scott Parker pinpoints next step in Burnley’s development following 15-game unbeaten run

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Despite being in the midst of an impressive unbeaten run, Scott Parker knows his Burnley side must start turning some of their draws into wins.
Read More
Scott Parker issues Burnley injury update ahead of Plymouth Argyle test as Hanni...

The Clarets head to Plymouth tonight on the back of an impressive 15-game streak without defeat in league and cup.

Six of those games have ended in draws, however, or seven when you count Burnley’s FA Cup tie against Reading requiring extra-time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And while Parker’s men have still only lost two games in the league all season, they’ve drawn 11 of their 27 games.

While battling it out with Leeds United and Sheffield United, and Sunderland behind them, for a place in the top two, Parker knows his side can’t afford to drop too many points.

When asked if turning more of their draws into wins is the natural next stage of their development, Parker said: “I think that would be the case.

“We’re on an unbeaten run, but I think there are still elements to our game where we need to keep improving and I think that’s pretty evident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Stoke City FC at Turf Moor on January 01, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Stoke City FC at Turf Moor on January 01, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Stoke City FC at Turf Moor on January 01, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“Some of these games that have ended in draws, taking away the other night [against Sunderland] because I think we all know how that game could have looked, but turning some of these draws into three points will be big for us and that's got to be the aim.”

Related topics:Scott ParkerBurnleyLeeds UnitedPlymouthSheffield UnitedSunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice