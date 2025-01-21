Scott Parker issues Burnley injury update ahead of Plymouth Argyle test as Hannibal returns from ban
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hannibal comes back into Parker’s thinking for Wednesday night’s clash at Home Park after serving his three-match ban.
The midfielder missed the games against Blackburn, Reading and Sunderland after being dismissed for a stamp against Stoke City on New Year’s Day.
Elsewhere, the Clarets will still be without Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond through injury.
Speaking ahead of the trip to Devon, Parker was asked which of those five players are closest to making their return.
He replied: “Nathan's training with us now, so is Benny. They're the main two.
“Enock is not training fully with us, but he's on the grass and he's progressing in the right way. Same with Aaron.
“But the two that are back training with us are Nathan and Benny, but they still need a lot more work with the group and more loading.”
Beyer, meanwhile, is still facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines despite making progress in his return from a knee injury, having not featured since December 2023.
“I think it will be [a while until he’s back],” Parker confirmed.
“Jordan's progressing in the right way though, I’m really pleased with Jordan.
“He's in the treatment room still, but we've seen signs of him walking around the training facility with his boots on.
“We’re not getting carried away because he's literally just walking around, but he's progressing in the right way and he's going in the right direction after a big surgery.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.