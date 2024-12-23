Scott Parker outlines James Trafford Burnley hope amid Newcastle United and Tottenham speculation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker believes Turf Moor is the best place for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford to continue his development.

The 22-year-old has been consistently linked with Newcastle United since the start of the summer, speculation that has since re-emerged heading into the upcoming January transfer window.

Top flight rivals Tottenham have also since been mentioned as a potential destination.

It follows a superb first half of the Championship campaign for the stopper, conceding just nine goals in 21 games and keeping 12 of Burnley’s 13 clean sheets this season.

Vaclav Hladky kept the other shutout during the 5-0 thrashing of Cardiff City when Trafford missed out through illness.

After a tricky debut season in the Premier League last term, Parker believes Trafford would be better served remaining in East Lancashire and getting regular game time under his belt.

When asked about the importance of keeping Trafford beyond the January window, Parker said: “Yeah, for sure. I’ve said it before, Traffs had a tough time last year but this is the best place for him to be.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Swansea City AFC at Turf Moor on November 10, 2024 in Burnley, England.

“You’re seeing every bit of a young keeper in development who needs games and needs experience. He’s having a very, very good season and he’s learning as he goes along, which is a huge positive for him.”

While Trafford was able to enjoy a relatively quiet afternoon in between the sticks during Saturday’s 2-1 win against Watford, the former Manchester City man was still on hand to pull off a fine reaction save during the second-half.

Trafford also set the tone during Burnley’s dominant first-half display by leading their excellent build-up play out from the back.

But it was Trafford’s concentration that caught Parker’s eye, with the Burnley boss lauding his keeper after the game.

“Top keepers, you normally judge them on big moments,” he said. “He didn’t have a lot to do against Watford, especially in the first-half, but you judge a keeper when he has to pull off saves in the big moments and Traffs, at this moment in time, when he’s called upon seems to be able to keep it out of the net. That’s a sign of a top keeper, which he is.

“At times he has stepped up, just as he did against Watford.”