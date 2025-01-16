Scott Parker opens up on Burnley transfer chaos surrounding early Sunderland defeat ahead of return tie
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Black Cats are just one of two Championship sides to inflict a defeat on the Clarets so far this season, having claimed a 1-0 victory at the Stadium of Light back in August.
At the time, Scott Parker’s side were embroiled in transfer chaos ahead of the final week of the summer window. After the game, Parker spoke passionately about only wanting to work with players that want to be here at Turf Moor.
Parker lacked options and squad depth at the time and was forced to name two goalkeepers and three Under-21s on his bench.
Five months later, Burnley are now a happy, settled side enjoying a 14-game unbeaten run in league and cup and sit just one point adrift of top spot.
“It's not even comparable where we currently are as a team and as a group compared to then,” Parker said ahead of Friday’s promotion showdown.
“We were at the height of things, like I've mentioned before, which were pretty unprecedented at that moment in time.
“Things that probably weren't out there to the open, but clearly we were in a bit of a state in that fixture. Look, where we've moved from that point to now is not even comparable.
“It’s a tough game again on Friday night, like it was back then, but certainly I feel that we're in a better place. Certainly psychologically as a group, we're in a much better place and fundamentally probably in a much better place in terms of where we've come from and how we've developed along the way.”
Sunderland have also maintained their strong form since August, sitting fourth in the table and just two points adrift of the Clarets.
As for Burnley, Parker has been delighted with the way his players have come through adversity.
When asked if the days that led up to the initial fixture at Sunderland were a stark test of his managerial skills, Parker added: “I wouldn’t say it tested, but it was certainly challenging.
“Like always, these are the challenges that one faces constantly. There were challenges there, but I've been involved in other clubs where there's always been constant challenges and you need to get through them moments. For sure, we've got through them and we're in a better place now.”
Offering a glimpse into the challenges Parker faced in the lead-up to the trip to the Stadium of Light, Parker revealed: “They were just challenging times, but that was where we were. We were in a place where some players didn't want to be here. Obviously they didn't want to play in and around it.
“There were challenges over the weeks coming to that, but it certainly escalated a little bit more towards that game.
“But I don't really want to go over that, because we've come out of that. That's in the past now and we're on the right track now.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.