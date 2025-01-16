Scott Parker opens up on Burnley transfer chaos surrounding early Sunderland defeat ahead of return tie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley face Sunderland in the midst of a busy transfer window for the second time this season – only this time the circumstances couldn’t be much different.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time, Scott Parker’s side were embroiled in transfer chaos ahead of the final week of the summer window. After the game, Parker spoke passionately about only wanting to work with players that want to be here at Turf Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker lacked options and squad depth at the time and was forced to name two goalkeepers and three Under-21s on his bench.

Five months later, Burnley are now a happy, settled side enjoying a 14-game unbeaten run in league and cup and sit just one point adrift of top spot.

“It's not even comparable where we currently are as a team and as a group compared to then,” Parker said ahead of Friday’s promotion showdown.

“We were at the height of things, like I've mentioned before, which were pretty unprecedented at that moment in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Watford FC at Turf Moor on December 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“Things that probably weren't out there to the open, but clearly we were in a bit of a state in that fixture. Look, where we've moved from that point to now is not even comparable.

“It’s a tough game again on Friday night, like it was back then, but certainly I feel that we're in a better place. Certainly psychologically as a group, we're in a much better place and fundamentally probably in a much better place in terms of where we've come from and how we've developed along the way.”

Sunderland have also maintained their strong form since August, sitting fourth in the table and just two points adrift of the Clarets.

As for Burnley, Parker has been delighted with the way his players have come through adversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if the days that led up to the initial fixture at Sunderland were a stark test of his managerial skills, Parker added: “I wouldn’t say it tested, but it was certainly challenging.

“Like always, these are the challenges that one faces constantly. There were challenges there, but I've been involved in other clubs where there's always been constant challenges and you need to get through them moments. For sure, we've got through them and we're in a better place now.”

Offering a glimpse into the challenges Parker faced in the lead-up to the trip to the Stadium of Light, Parker revealed: “They were just challenging times, but that was where we were. We were in a place where some players didn't want to be here. Obviously they didn't want to play in and around it.

“There were challenges over the weeks coming to that, but it certainly escalated a little bit more towards that game.

“But I don't really want to go over that, because we've come out of that. That's in the past now and we're on the right track now.”