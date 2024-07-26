Scott Parker on why Burnley fans can 'be the difference' in bid to get back to the Premier League
It’s just over two weeks until Burnley kick off their 2024/25 Championship campaign, which will be their first season under Parker’s tutelage following his appointment as head coach.
His objective is crystal clear: get the club back to the top flight as soon as possible.
While the Clarets are among the hot favourites for promotion, Parker knows there will still be bumps in the road along the way.
To navigate those defeats and poor runs of form, the 43-year-old has called for the fans to remain on side and give the team their full backing.
When asked about the importance of making Turf Moor a fortress this season, Parker told Clarets+: “It’s so important, it will be fundamental to what we’re trying to do.
“This is a stadium that I’ve played at, I’ve managed at and it’s a fanbase that when it gets going is very difficult to come up against.
“A true character of someone is how they respond when it gets tough, so the fans here have got a vital role to play for us. They’re the supporting mechanism the players need, I need and they can be the difference.
“You can think it’s a cliche but it’s the truth. I have no doubt they will get behind us. I’m looking forward to meeting them and letting them get behind us.”
