Scott Parker on why Burnley fans can 'be the difference' in bid to get back to the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker says the Burnley supporters will have an integral role to play if the Clarets are to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

His objective is crystal clear: get the club back to the top flight as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Clarets are among the hot favourites for promotion, Parker knows there will still be bumps in the road along the way.

To navigate those defeats and poor runs of form, the 43-year-old has called for the fans to remain on side and give the team their full backing.

When asked about the importance of making Turf Moor a fortress this season, Parker told Clarets+: “It’s so important, it will be fundamental to what we’re trying to do.

“This is a stadium that I’ve played at, I’ve managed at and it’s a fanbase that when it gets going is very difficult to come up against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker's first press conference since being announced the head coach of Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“A true character of someone is how they respond when it gets tough, so the fans here have got a vital role to play for us. They’re the supporting mechanism the players need, I need and they can be the difference.