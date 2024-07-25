Lawrence Vigouroux discusses switch from Burnley to Swansea City, manager reunion and Connor Roberts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The chance to reunite with former boss Luke Williams was an integral factor in Lawrence Vigouroux’s decision to leave Burnley and join Swansea City.

The 30-year-old has left Turf Moor without making an appearance for the Clarets to link up with their Championship rivals for an undisclosed fee.

The goalkeeper will work under Williams for the second time in his career having also played under him during his previous spell at Swindon Town.

When asked how key Williams was in his decision to join the Swans, Vigouroux said: “He played a massive, massive part.

“When you have that trust from someone you know already it makes it so much easier. The conversations were a lot easier as well.

“I know exactly what he’s like, how he is and that’s really good we have that relationship. It’s good I have someone I can lean on straight away.

“That’s very important and I’m looking forward to working with him this season.”

Vigouroux has agreed an initial two-year deal with the Swans. Picture: Swansea City

Vigouroux will also get the chance to work with England’s goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson, who combines his role with Swansea.

“I’m delighted to be working with him,” Vigouroux added.

“I spoke to James Trafford at Burnley and he said nothing but good things about him having worked with him at England just before the Euros.

“I’m really looking forward to working with someone of his pedigree, someone who has worked with the types of players he has and I feel like that’s going to make not only my game, but everyone else in the goalkeeping unit improve their game.

“I’m really happy to have that experience and someone I can work with day to day.”

After signing for Burnley on a free transfer last summer, Vigouroux spent the campaign as the club’s number three keeper behind Trafford and Arijanet Muric.

After playing backup for the season, the Chile international is keen to get back playing as often as he can.

“Before I signed for Burnley I had three really good seasons with Leyton Orient and now I feel I’m ready to make the jump up,” Vigouroux said.

“Playing out from the back is something I really pride myself on, so that’s something I find really important and I’m looking forward to showing both the team and the fans.”

Prior to sealing his switch to South Wales, Vigouroux sought the advice of someone who has expert knowledge of Swansea and the surrounding areas: Connor Roberts.

The right-back, who was born in nearby Neath, came through the ranks at Swansea, starting his youth career in 2004 and remaining with the club until joining Burnley in 2021.

“He’s an excellent guy, he’s really happy but he has a bad moustache…but it’s alright, we’ll let it go. We’ll let it slide,” Vigouroux joked.

“He’s a really good guy and I spoke to him a lot about what to do in Swansea, where to live, where the kids can go to school, so he’s been really helpful.