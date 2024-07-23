Nathan Tella makes transfer admission about Burnley interest before Bayer Leverkusen move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nathan Tella has revealed he was expecting to join Burnley prior to his surprise move to Germany.

The 25-year-old held talks with the Clarets over a permanent switch to Turf Moor following his successful loan from Southampton.

The winger bagged 17 goals in all competitions as Vincent Kompany’s men romped to the Championship title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets were unsurprisingly keen to bring Tella back but the club were unable to get a deal over the line.

Tella instead opted to sign for Bayer Leverkusen, a move that couldn’t have ended any better as he helped Xabi Alonso’s side claim the Bundesliga title, ending Bayern Munich’s long-time dominance.

Agonisingly, it could have been so much different, as Tella revealed in a YouTube interview with Rising Ballers.

“To be honest I thought I was going back to Burnley,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Nathan Tella of Burnley reacts after Johann Berg Gudmundsson scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on April 10, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“But then the Leverkusen interest came in and I was kind of like ‘I don’t know how that interest came about, but I don’t really want to be scared to leave England’. I told myself ‘I want to do this’.

“I was able to go to Germany. At the start it was quite hard for me because it was a new language and a new culture, so at the start I was asking myself how did I get here? Why am I here? And how much am I going to play? They were the three main factors in my head.

“But speaking to the players and the manager about how I’ll fit into the team and how we’ll play, once I understood what he wanted to do I adapted and adjusted to living abroad.”

Despite his decision to move elsewhere, Tella still has only good things to say about his time at Turf Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole season was amazing,” he said. “From my first day when I walked in, I felt like there was a lot of togetherness. The fans really rallied behind us.

“We had a lot of individual quality and we could all do it in the team as well, so it made us look even better.

“I enjoyed every part of my time there. Even off the pitch, I had so much fun with the team. On the pitch it’s easy to have fun when you’re winning but the connection I built with the fans, that was another amazing feeling for me.

“As much as the fans at Southampton showed me love, I felt like Burnley…they knew nothing about me when I went there but I felt like they really changed how they felt about me. They got me and I got them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tella added: “There were a lot of people in the team that had points to prove. You had the boys who were in the team that got relegated, they were like ‘we can’t do that to the fans, they’ve had a disappointing year so we need to make it right’.

“We also had players who had signed who wanted to make sure they were worth the money the club had spent.

“In my mindset, this was sort of my last chance. If this loan doesn’t go well, what can I say about me as a footballer?