12 Burnley players that could leave Turf Moor this summer as Clarets look to trim bloated squad - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
So far this summer Burnley have made five new additions, while a further five had departed.

It means no real progress has been made on trimming down a bloated squad that currently consists of 39 players.

With the Clarets only permitted to name ‘25’ senior players in the EFL, it means further departures are a must between now and transfer deadline day on August 30.

Here, we take a look at some of the names who could be moving on during the next few weeks:

The Clarets could potentially lose both of their senior keepers this summer after Arijanet Muric's recent switch to Ipswich Town. Trafford was in advanced talks to join Newcastle earlier in the window but a move stalled late on. But it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see the 21-year-old move on before the deadline.

1. James Trafford

The Clarets could potentially lose both of their senior keepers this summer after Arijanet Muric's recent switch to Ipswich Town. Trafford was in advanced talks to join Newcastle earlier in the window but a move stalled late on. But it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see the 21-year-old move on before the deadline.Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
The Clarets currently have eight players on their books who can play at centre-back, so the likelihood is at least one will need to depart. Despite signing two years ago, the 24-year-old - who spent last season on loan with Stoke - has still only made two appearances for the club.

2. Luke McNally

The Clarets currently have eight players on their books who can play at centre-back, so the likelihood is at least one will need to depart. Despite signing two years ago, the 24-year-old - who spent last season on loan with Stoke - has still only made two appearances for the club.Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
After spending the second half of last season on loan with Leeds, Roberts could be a prime candidate to move on - especially as Burnley already have two options at right-back with Shurandy Sambo and Vitinho.

3. Connor Roberts

After spending the second half of last season on loan with Leeds, Roberts could be a prime candidate to move on - especially as Burnley already have two options at right-back with Shurandy Sambo and Vitinho.Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
Clearly out of favour having made only a handful of appearances since signing in 2022. Spent the entirety of last season on loan with Turkish side Kasimpasa.

4. Samuel Bastien

Clearly out of favour having made only a handful of appearances since signing in 2022. Spent the entirety of last season on loan with Turkish side Kasimpasa.Photo: Francesco Pecoraro

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyTurf MoorEFL

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.