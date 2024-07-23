It means no real progress has been made on trimming down a bloated squad that currently consists of 39 players.
With the Clarets only permitted to name ‘25’ senior players in the EFL, it means further departures are a must between now and transfer deadline day on August 30.
Here, we take a look at some of the names who could be moving on during the next few weeks:
1. James Trafford
The Clarets could potentially lose both of their senior keepers this summer after Arijanet Muric's recent switch to Ipswich Town. Trafford was in advanced talks to join Newcastle earlier in the window but a move stalled late on. But it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see the 21-year-old move on before the deadline.Photo: Warren Little
2. Luke McNally
The Clarets currently have eight players on their books who can play at centre-back, so the likelihood is at least one will need to depart. Despite signing two years ago, the 24-year-old - who spent last season on loan with Stoke - has still only made two appearances for the club.Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. Connor Roberts
After spending the second half of last season on loan with Leeds, Roberts could be a prime candidate to move on - especially as Burnley already have two options at right-back with Shurandy Sambo and Vitinho.Photo: Ed Sykes
4. Samuel Bastien
Clearly out of favour having made only a handful of appearances since signing in 2022. Spent the entirety of last season on loan with Turkish side Kasimpasa.Photo: Francesco Pecoraro
