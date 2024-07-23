Another goalkeeper on the move as Burnley man joins Championship rivals
The 30-year-old stopper has signed a two-year deal with the Swans, with the option for an additional year through to 2027.
Vigouroux links up again with Luke Williams, having previously worked under the Swansea head coach during their time at Swindon Town.
"I worked with Lawrence when he was a young keeper, he has always been so brave with the ball,” Williams said.
"For such a young goalkeeper to be prepared to start the build-up was incredible, now he is an experienced keeper and he has always been a great shot-stopper. He has continued to improve throughout his career, so I am excited to work with him again.
"He has played in all the other divisions and will be itching to get out there. This is the opportunity he has been craving, he has a chance to establish himself as a Championship number one and this is the place for him to do it."
The stopper only joined Burnley on a free transfer last season, agreeing a three-year contract, after coming to the end of his deal with Leyton Orient.
He failed to make a single appearance last term though and spent the campaign as Burnley’s third choice goalkeeper behind James Trafford and Arijanet Muric.
Muric has since departed to join Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, while Vaclav Hladky has come in the opposite direction.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Trafford after the 21-year-old came close to joining Newcastle United earlier in the window.
Swansea were on the lookout for a new keeper after last season’s loan star Carl Rushworth returned to his parent club Brighton.
Having started his career at Brentford and Tottenham, Vigouroux has also had spells at Hyde, Liverpool, Waterford and Chilean side Everton de Vina del Mar.
Six players have now left Burnley so far this summer, which is fewer than many had anticipated with just over a month until the summer transfer window closes.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Charlie Taylor have joined Birmingham City and Southampton respectively, while Muric has linked up with Ipswich.
Jack Cork has yet to join a new club after his departure while Michael Mellon has joined Stockport County on loan.
