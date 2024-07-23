'Important development for us': Turkish side keen to 'finalise' deal for Burnley's Wout Weghorst

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The manager of Turkish side Trabzonspor has confirmed his side’s intent to sign Burnley’s Wout Weghorst.

The 31-year-old is entering into the final 12 months of his contract at Turf Moor and is widely expected to move on this summer – with the Clarets cashing in on the Dutchman rather than losing him for free next year.

Two clubs in his native Netherlands, Ajax and FC Twente, have already been credited with interest, while his former loan club Besiktas have also been linked.

It’s now emerged that fellow Turkish outfit Trabzonspor see Weghorst as an ideal replacement for last season’s loan star Paul Onuachu, who appears unlikely to make a return.

Trabzonspor boss Abdullah Avci told Turkish outlet Isci Haber: “We did not get enough of Onuachu last season. He first went to the African Cup with the Nigerian national team, then suffered an injury.

“I don’t want to face the same problems again, that’s why Weghorst is a name that suits us better. If we finalise his transfer, it will be an important development for us.”

Weghorst spent time on loan in Turkey with Besiktas during the 2022/23 season, scoring eight times in 16 appearances.

DORTMUND, GERMANY - JULY 10: Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands applauds the fans as he inspects the pitch prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England at Football Stadium Dortmund on July 10, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

But his spell was cut short midway through the season when he made a surprise switch to Manchester United, again on loan.

The forward spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, where he scored seven times in 28 appearances.