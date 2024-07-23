'Important development for us': Turkish side keen to 'finalise' deal for Burnley's Wout Weghorst
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 31-year-old is entering into the final 12 months of his contract at Turf Moor and is widely expected to move on this summer – with the Clarets cashing in on the Dutchman rather than losing him for free next year.
Two clubs in his native Netherlands, Ajax and FC Twente, have already been credited with interest, while his former loan club Besiktas have also been linked.
It’s now emerged that fellow Turkish outfit Trabzonspor see Weghorst as an ideal replacement for last season’s loan star Paul Onuachu, who appears unlikely to make a return.
Trabzonspor boss Abdullah Avci told Turkish outlet Isci Haber: “We did not get enough of Onuachu last season. He first went to the African Cup with the Nigerian national team, then suffered an injury.
“I don’t want to face the same problems again, that’s why Weghorst is a name that suits us better. If we finalise his transfer, it will be an important development for us.”
Weghorst spent time on loan in Turkey with Besiktas during the 2022/23 season, scoring eight times in 16 appearances.
But his spell was cut short midway through the season when he made a surprise switch to Manchester United, again on loan.
The forward spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, where he scored seven times in 28 appearances.
Despite making the move to Turf Moor for a £12m fee in January 2022, the striker has still only made 20 appearances for the club, scoring twice.