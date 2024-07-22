Scott Parker's positive words that will encourage Burnley fans ahead of Championship campaign

Scott Parker says he’s seen no evidence of a beaten and downhearted dressing room following last season’s relegation from the Premier League.
The 43-year-old has been in this position before; taking over a side that has just dropped out of the top flight, having taken charge of Fulham on a permanent basis following their relegation to the Championship in 2020.

Given Burnley’s struggles last term, where they managed to win just five league games all season and collected a measly 24 points, you would expect confidence to be low among the squad.

But Burnley’s new head coach insists that’s not been the case during his first two weeks in the hotseat.

“It’s gelled together really well,” he told the club’s official website.

“I've been in this position as a coach, in terms of teams who have been relegated and maybe the psychological element it brings to that, [but] I haven’t really seen much of that here. I've seen a really good atmosphere around the place and a real determination of the job in hand this year.

“I've tried to put my stamp on that as well in terms of creating an environment and a culture here, which is wanting to get better and improve every day and the whole football club has embraced that. As a coach, that's what you need.

Scott Parker's first press conference since being announced the head coach of Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardScott Parker's first press conference since being announced the head coach of Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Scott Parker's first press conference since being announced the head coach of Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“You can come with your ideas. You can come with all the tactical knowledge. But ultimately what you need, first and foremost, is a willingness to learn and an environment to want to come into and enjoy.”

