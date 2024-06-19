Burnley FC: Fabrizio Romano makes 'confident' transfer claim about Ajax's interest in Wout Weghorst
The 31-year-old is expected to move on from Turf Moor this summer following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship.
The Dutchman is entering the final 12 months of his contract, leading The Telegraph to claim Ajax are eyeing a “cut-price deal” for the forward.
It’s understood Weghorst is reluctant to play in the Championship, just as he was back in 2022 when the Clarets also suffered relegation from the top flight.
Fellow Dutch outfit FC Twente have also been linked, but Romano claims Ajax are “increasingly optimistic” of getting their man.
“Talks between Wout Weghorst and Ajax on personal terms are already very advanced, all parties are confident to make the deal happen,” he posted on X.
“Negotiations to follow with Burnley but Ajax are now increasingly optimistic to bring Weghorst at the club.”
Weghorst is currently in action at Euro 2024, where he came off the bench to snatch a late winner for Netherlands in their opening group game against Poland.
Burnley fans will be hoping the frontman will continue to catch the eye to ramp up his transfer value in the coming days and weeks.
There’s also a suggestion any deal won’t be sanctioned until Burnley have a manager in situ so they can have their say.
Weghorst spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, where he scored seven times in 28 appearances. He’s also spent time with Besiktas and Manchester United.
Despite making the move to Turf Moor for a £12m fee in January 2022, the striker has still only made 20 appearances for the club, scoring twice.
Earlier this month, FC Twente’s technical director Arnold Bruggink also addressed the speculation linking his side with Weghorst.
“I also hear all the rumours and speculation, but we don’t let ourselves be fooled and we don’t worry about it”, Bruggink told Dutch outlet TC Tubantia.
“To be honest, I am super relaxed about it.
“We still have very good contact with Wout and his agent. The situation is still unchanged.”
