Burnley man is Netherlands' super sub in Euro 2024 opener as Zeki Amdouni also makes winning start

Burnley’s Wout Weghorst kicked off his Euro 2024 in style by scoring the winning goal in Netherlands’ opening group game.

The super sub scored within two minutes of coming off the bench as Ronald Koeman’s side came from behind to beat Poland 2-1.

Poland, without their star man Robert Lewandowski through injury, took a shock early lead when Adam Buksa headed home.

But Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo levelled before half time before Weghorst sealed the three points for the dominant Dutch with a close-range finish seven minutes from time.

The 31-year-old, who has now scored in three straight games for his country, will be hoping to start when the Netherlands face France in their second group game on Friday.

Weghorst faces an uncertain future at Turf Moor having spent the season out on loan in Germany with Hoffenheim.

The forward, who has previously spent time out on loan with Besiktas and Manchester United, scored seven in 28 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JUNE 16: Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands celebrates at full-time following the team's victory in the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Poland and Netherlands at Volksparkstadion on June 16, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

With only a year left on his Burnley contract, Weghorst is likely to move on this summer – with Dutch sides Ajax and Twente both being linked.

Elsewhere, fellow Claret Zeki Amdouni also came off the bench to help Switzerland claim a 3-1 win against Hungary on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who played 22 minutes, will be looking to get more game time under his belt when the Swiss face Scotland on Wednesday.