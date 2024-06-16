Ex-Burnley man Kieran Trippier opens up on coaching ambitions and inspiration he's taken from former teammate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Claret Kieran Trippier has admitted he’s keen to explore coaching once his playing days are up – and has revealed he’s already turned to a former Burnley teammate for advice.

The 33-year-old is still at the top of his game in the Premier League with Newcastle United, while he’s also part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad at the Euros.

But with one eye on the future, Trippier already knows his next steps.

When asked by Gary Neville if he wants to move into coaching after his playing career, Tripper told The Overlap, brought to you by Skybet: “Definitely, I want to give back.

“With players that have helped me in my career since I was young until now, of course it’s going to be tough, but I feel like I can give a lot back.

“You never know, I could be sat in 10 years’ time and not be a coach, sat next to you [Neville] for example. You never know, it is exciting.

”I would like to start with a youth team, I would like to build myself up. You see a lot of players who just go straight in with a first-team and sometimes it doesn’t work out.

“It is about learning as well, because you are going back to square one. I spoke to a lot of people and just because you were a footballer, it doesn’t mean that you’re going to be a good coach.

“I have spoken with a lot of players I played with, like Michael Duff. He was a manager who has done well at Cheltenham. Unfortunately, it did not work out for him at Swansea, but I have got a lot of players who I play with who were in that dugout, even just leaning on them as well.

“It’s about being committed. I have spoken to them, and they say it is tough, working from seven in the morning to seven at night, you’re probably working more than when you were a player.

“I think I would like to take some time out for a bit with my family as well and then get back into it.”

Despite his coaching ambitions, the full-back insists he’s still got plenty left to give as a player.

“It is scary to be honest [thinking about the future],” he added.

“I have spoken to a lot of players. In my head sometimes you have got to accept that it is going to come to an end sooner or later.

“I would like to go into coaching, but I feel certainly the past seven, eight years I’ve looked after my body better. I feel good on the pitch and it’s all about being professional.

“I have got a good few years in me yet, whatever level that is at. I will know when it is the right time.