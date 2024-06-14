A look at the business Burnley could do this summer as transfer window officially opens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As of today, the summer transfer window is officially open.

Burnley now have until 11pm on Friday, August 30 to carry out their transfer business as they plot an instant return to the Premier League.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Turf Moor, with the Clarets still managerless, plenty remains up in the air when it comes to recruitment. But what business can we expect between now and the end of August?

Given Burnley’s relegation, it’s inevitable there will have to be outgoings. The club said as much in the company accounts that were released back in April.

There is, however, hope a full-scale firesale can be avoided. Vincent Kompany’s recent departure, which brought in over £10m in compensation, will certainly have helped on that front.

Nevertheless, it looks inevitable James Trafford could be sold after just one season with the club, with Newcastle United strongly linked. It’s been widely reported that Eddie Howe’s side value the 21-year-old between £15m and £18m, while the Clarets will naturally be holding out for more to ensure they make a profit on the fee they forked out last summer.

Manchester City will be due a slice of the pie as part of the sell-on clause they agreed as part of the initial £15m deal, that would rise to £19m depending on certain factors being met.

James Trafford (right) continues to be linked with Newcastle while Sander Berge and Wout Weghorst could also potentially leave this summer.

Elsewhere, Sander Berge will likely attract interest after his impressive season, where he finished the campaign as Burnley’s player of the season. Wilson Odobert is another one that caught the eye and at 19, he’s bound to have admirers.

As a regular starter for Switzerland, will Zeki Amdouni want to drop down to the Championship? The likes of Jordan Beyer and Josh Brownhill have also been linked with moves away.

Of the players that spent last season out on loan, Wout Weghorst is all-but guaranteed to move on. With only a year remaining on his contract, Burnley might well want to recoup a fee rather than loan him out and lose him for nothing this time next summer.

Luke McNally, Connor Roberts, Samuel Bastien, Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov could all be candidates to leave, although again a lot depends on how the new manager sees things.

But with such a bloated squad, that is almost 40 players strong, this summer’s recruitment will be dominated by outgoings rather than incomings.

In fact, despite the misery of last season, Burnley boast a strong squad for the Championship and there isn’t a great deal of work that needs to be done.

For the third transfer window running, however, there is work to be done at left-back. If Charlie Taylor doesn’t sign, two new full-backs will be required on that side, never mind one, although Hannes Delcroix could always fill in there if required.

On the other side of defence, Shurandy Sambo looks like he will arrive on a free transfer once his contract at PSV expires.

The 22-year-old, who made 14 appearances last season and has also represented the Netherlands at Under-21 level, has already signed a pre-contract agreement according to The Athletic.