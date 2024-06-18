Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The release of the 2024/25 Premier League fixture schedule sadly passed without any Burnley involvement.

The Clarets will line up back in the second tier next season after suffering relegation last time out.

They weren’t helped in their endeavours by a cruel fixture list that pitted them against Manchester City, Aston Villa and Tottenham in their opening three games.

Ipswich Town have been given similar treatment following their automatic promotion from the Championship after the Premier League fixtures were released earlier today. Kieran McKenna’s side will host Liverpool on the opening day before facing reigning champions Man City away from home.

As for Burnley, they will go back to playing 46 league games next season, as opposed to 38. Those 46 rounds of league matches will take place across 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four Bank Holidays in the Championship.

By comparison, the Clarets played just five midweek league games in the top flight.

We take a look at some of the key dates for the 2024/25 EFL campaign:

Burnley's Northern Irish midfielder #24 Josh Cullen (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on May 19, 2024. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)

When are the fixtures released?

Fixtures will be announced at 9am on Wednesday, June 26.

When does the season get underway?

The 2024/25 EFL season begins on the weekend of August 10/11, which is around five days later than the start date of the previous EFL campaign.

Burnley’s Premier League campaign kicked off on August 11, 2023 against Manchester City.

When does the Carabao Cup start?

Details concerning the round dates of the Carabao Cup are still to be confirmed, but the competition is due to get underway in mid-August.

What are the key Bank Holiday dates?

Boxing Day lands on a Thursday this year, leaving a sufficient recovery period for the teams playing on Saturday, December 21.

With New Year’s Day landing on a Wednesday, you’d expect an additional round of Christmas fixtures to fall on Sunday, December 29.

All three EFL divisions are set to play on four Bank Holidays, which includes the Easter period.

Good Friday lands on April 18 next year, with Easter Monday on April 21, which is over two-and-a-half weeks later than this year.

When does the season end?