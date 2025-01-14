Scott Parker on what's next for Burnley academy duo after impressive FA Cup showing on full debut
Burnley’s head coach opted to throw the academy products straight into the starting XI for Saturday’s FA Cup win against Reading.
Both Bauress, 18, and McDermott, 19, put on a promising showing as the Clarets required extra-time to edge their way past League One Reading and into the fourth round.
The pair linked up well in a midfield three which also included an older head in Jay Rodriguez, who wore the captain’s armband from the start for the first time in his career.
The trio linked up well as Burnley ran out 3-1 winners thanks to a Lyle Foster strike and a Zian Flemming brace off the bench.
“I thought they were superb,” Parker said of Bauress and McDermott.
“Full credit to the senior boys in this team too, because the young lads have come into a team that obviously have helped them through it.
“They showed a great mentality and I thought they were both superb. Full credit to the academy and the boys back at the training ground, who have obviously pushed these boys and they deserved their chance today, so I put them in.
“Of course, you never really know [how it will go], but I thought both of them were very, very good.”
It will now be fascinating to see what the next steps are for the academy pair, who will find it difficult to get regular game time with the likes of Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill ahead of them.
When asked if a loan move could perhaps be beneficial to their development, Parker added: “I think this game helps them. It's given them a platform.
“You give the boys their full debuts against good opponents - and this will probably be the highest level at this present moment in time they've played against and they didn’t look out of place at all, so we’ll see.
“We'll keep them with us for a little bit and see what happens. We’ll keep working with them and then go from there really.”