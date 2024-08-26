Scott Parker on the need to avoid overreaction after Burnley's 'jab on the nose' at Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker insists now isn’t the time for overreactions after Burnley suffered their first defeat of the season.

After winning their first two games with nine goals being scored, Burnley’s winning run came to an abrupt end against Sunderland at the weekend.

While the scoreline was only 1-0, the result doesn’t tell the whole story, with the Clarets ultimately well beaten by the hosts, who sit top of the table and still boast a 100 per cent record.

Given the nature of the performance, and the number of players missing, there has been some alarm among the fanbase.

But Parker says now is the time for cool and calm heads at the beginning of what will be a long, hard season.

“In professional sport you can always lose football matches,” he said.

“I get in a team like we’re in, you lose a game and everyone is really drastic, but the facts are you’re going to lose football matches.

LUTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Scott Parker, the Burnley manager looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town FC and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on August 12, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“Did I see it coming? I probably didn’t see elements of the performance coming, no. But like I said, there were certain elements that played a factor in that.

“We will reboot and we will go again.”

Burnley have the opportunity to put things right on Wednesday night for their Carabao Cup second round tie against Wolves before the big one, the derby against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday lunchtime.

“These are the best times to be quite honest with you,” Parker added. “A real test of a character and a human being is during adversity, that’s just the cold hard facts.

“We’ve had a little bump at Sunderland, we’ve had a jab on the nose. There are things we need to improve and get better at, the real test for me learning about people and this group is how we come out of this.

“The biggest factor after you have a bad result, and I don’t want to make this into a crisis because it’s far from it, we’ve lost a game against Sunderland who are a very good side, but at the same time we need to learn from it and we need to improve.”