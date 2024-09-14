Scott Parker on Burnley's tasty test against Leeds United, Daniel Farke and early 'benchmark'

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 14th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Scott Parker believes today’s tasty encounter against promotion rivals Leeds United will provide an accurate benchmark for his Burnley side.
placeholder image
Read More
Scott Parker discusses Mike Tresor's Burnley status after winger's inclusion in ...

The Clarets and Leeds were the two sides hotly-tipped to claim automatic promotion to the Premier League before a ball was kicked.

Both sides have made solid, if unspectacular starts to the season, with Burnley sitting in sixth with seven points to their name and Leeds in fourth with one point more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While one result won’t define Burnley’s season, Parker knows the importance of landing an early blow to one of their main rivals.

He said: “It’s a big, big test for us, no doubt, against 1) a very good side that has been together for some time now and made slight changes along the way and have a slightly settled team. That, added to the football club and the fanbase and what Elland Road brings, there’s a big challenge ahead of us at the weekend which we recognise.

“Is it a benchmark? Yeah, you could see that as well.

“I suppose there’s some similarities in our first game of the season going up against a Luton team, so first and foremost what a challenge this is for us and we’re looking forward to this.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)placeholder image
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“It’s a new team in terms of us and certainly so much more work to be done. There’s nothing but real excitement heading into this test that we face.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fixture also pits two promotion specialists against one another, with both Parker and Leeds boss Daniel Farke tasting success in the Championship on two separate occasions.

“It’s extremely difficult [to get out of the Championship], this is an extremely tough division,” Parker added.

“While from the outside the perception maybe it’s all down to the squad, while of course that gives you a great opportunity there’s a lot more that goes into it.

“To get a team out of this division, you’re doing something right so I’ve got nothing but full admiration for the job Daniel has done.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They missed out just by a thread last year in the play-off final which is a 50/50 game really. But they’ve got a settled team and you can see that in terms of the way the team plays and their processes.”

Related topics:Daniel FarkeScott ParkerBurnleyLeeds UnitedPremier LeagueElland RoadLuton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice