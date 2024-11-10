Scott Parker on Burnley's Swansea City test, injury news and 'strange' fixture schedule

Burnley will have precious time to prepare for this afternoon’s return to Turf Moor as Scott Parker’s men take on Swansea City.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been an unusual timetable for Parker this week, whose side were also in action last Sunday with their 1-0 defeat away at Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after playing four of their last five games away from home, the Burnley boss is keen to get back to familiar surroundings.

“It is a quick turnaround and the most important thing now is recovery, because we won’t have a lot of time on the training field,” he said.

“It’s a two-day recovery now so we’ll have to do a lot in meeting rooms and get on the grass and get these boys recovered and freshened up.

“The fixture timetable has been a bit strange for us this week, it’s certainly gone against us a little bit in terms of recovery time but it is what it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Scott Parker Manager of Burnley looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Burnley FC at The Hawthorns on November 07, 2024 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

“We will go again, we will prep them and we will get ready.”

Burnley are likely to have the same pool of players to choose from as they did against the Baggies on Thursday.

While Jeremy Sarmiento hobbled off the pitch late on, it isn’t thought to be overly serious.

“It was just a bit of fatigue,” Parker said. “He’s been out for a little while now with a groin strain. He’s not had a lot of training time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought he was brilliant against West Brom, he was every bit of the player we signed and he made a massive impact in making us look how we looked.”

Despite failing to win for the fourth straight game, Parker was pleased with how his side reacted to the weekend defeat at Millwall.

“I was really encouraged,” he said. “Our general intent, the way we moved the ball…we came here to face a tough side, it’s a tough place to come against a good side that has been together for some time with some good players. You see that with some of the players that are coming off the bench, because there was some good attacking talent and threat.

“But I thought in our moments, when momentum went against us a little bit, we quickly snatched momentum back and I felt we were always in a comfortable position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The real positive was in the attacking side, because we’re starting to see elements of this team after all the work we’ve been doing. “While there’s still loads more to come from it and loads of more improvement, we started to see more signs of the team we want to be.”