Jaidon Anthony and ex-Burnley man Sam Vokes weigh in on West Brom disallowed goal controversy

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 8th Nov 2024, 12:30 BST
Jaidon Anthony has revealed he was left “heartbroken” and then “confused” after realising his ‘goal’ against West Brom was harshly ruled out.
The winger thought he had headed Burnley in front just before the hour mark when he nodded home from Lucas Pires’ left-wing cross.

Referee Tom Nield, however, blew for a free-kick for an apparent push on defender Callum Styles, despite replays showing there was minimal contact.

Scott Parker lambasted the decision during his post-match press conference, claiming it was “very, very soft”.

It proved to be a pivotal moment in the game as Parker’s side were held to a frustrating goalless draw despite creating the clearer-cut chances, with Jeremy Sarmiento earlier being denied by the goalkeeper after going through one-on-one and Pires hitting the post.

When asked about the incident by Sky Sports after the game, Anthony said: “It was frustrating.

“I’ve not seen it back but obviously at the time I didn’t think it was a foul. The defender didn’t seem to complain either, so I was a bit confused. But what can you do? We keep going.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Jaidon Anthony of Burnley in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Burnley FC at The Hawthorns on November 07, 2024 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)placeholder image
“We want to score more, so I’m sure it will come.

“I don’t score too many of those [headers], so it felt good going in. When I turned around it was a heartbreaking moment really.

“But it was a good performance and we know the goals will come, it’s just about working hard.”

Clarets legend Sam Vokes, meanwhile, was part of the Sky Sports studio during the coverage of last night’s game, alongside Jobi McAnuff and Curtis Davies.

Weighing in on the controversy, the striker – who now plays his football for Wycombe – said: “It was 100 per cent a goal, I would be fuming if I was Jaidon Anthony.

“I can see why the referee has probably given it, he’s given him the chance to give it. But as far as the cross and the header goes, it’s a great header and he’s done everything right. He’s surprised as anyone else that the referee has blown up.

“You look at the players’ reactions and you can’t see many of the West Brom players react.”

