Scott Parker on Burnley's striker dilemma for Millwall finale, Lyle Foster's fitness and Ashley Barnes' future

Scott Parker admits he’s got some ideas “floating around” as he prepares to be without Zian Flemming for Burnley’s final game of the season.

While the striker is due to become a permanent Burnley player at the end of the season, he’s still ineligible to face his parent club Millwall for Saturday’s title decider.

Lyle Foster could make his return from injury, although the striker might not be fully up to speed having missed Burnley’s last four games with a shoulder problem.

Alternatively, Ashley Barnes is also an option, although the striker has yet to make a league start since returning in January.

Discussing his options, Parker said: “I've got some ideas, there's some ideas floating around, so we'll see nearer to the time.

“We'll start prepping tomorrow [Friday] and we'll get to that decision, how we go about it and what feels the best way to try and get the three points and for us to be our strongest.

“There's some options there and we'll get to that decision in due course.”

Scott Parker will be without 14-goal striker Zian Flemming for Saturday's final day game against Millwall. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Speaking last week, Parker revealed Foster was closing in on a return after the shoulder injury he suffered against Derby County wasn’t as serious as first feared.

Proving a fresh update on the 24-year-old’s fitness, Parker added: “Lyle's doing okay. He's back training with us. He's not in full training, he's only been partially training.

“We'll have to make a call on Lyle pretty late really. It might be a bit too much or might come a little bit early, but he's progressing really well.”

If Barnes does get the call to start, it could potentially be his last ever appearance for the club as his short-term contract is shortly due to end.

When asked if a decision has been made on Barnes’ future, Parker replied: “Not at the moment, no.

“We've not really discussed in great detail next year or certainly how it would look in terms of players' contracts. We’ve got one game left and that's been the main focus.

“But Ashley Barnes has been incredible since he's come in and there’s an opportunity for him at the weekend as well, depending on the decision I make.

“Either way, if he starts or he comes off the bench, we know it's a given with what we'll see.”