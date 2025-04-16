Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest injury news ahead of Burnley’s visit to Championship rivals Watford on Friday afternoon.

Scott Parker has revealed Burnley could be handed a major injury boost ahead of their Good Friday visit to Championship rivals Watford.

The Clarets will travel to Vicarage Road looking to put pressure on title rivals Leeds United and Sheffield United as they prepare for evening fixtures with Oxford United and Cardiff City respectively. As it stands, Parker’s men are level on points with leaders Leeds and hold a five-point advantage over the third-placed Blades as all three sides prepare for the pivotal Easter weekend.

The trip to face the Hornets will provide a sizeable test for Burnley as their hosts need a win to ensure their slim hopes of gatecrashing the play-offs remain alive. However, it is the Clarets that head into the game sat on top of the Championship form table as they face a Watford side that have lost three of their last five games - and Parker has revealed there could be further reason for positivity as striker Lyle Foster nears a return to fitness after suffering a shoulder injury in the recent draw at Derby County.

What did Burnley boss Scott Parker say?

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Parker said: “We are where we are currently. Practically everyone (is) currently fit, no-one coming into it at this present moment in time. We are the same as where we have been. We had some good news around Lyle and we are hoping we will see him again before the end of the season really. It may be as quick as over the next couple of games so, again, we are at the back end of the season, Lyle is in the frame of mind where he wants to get back as well.

“We will see, we will slowly push him, we pushed him today (Wednesday), see how he comes out of that and take it gradual with him. From the initial worry, whilst it’s still a biggish injury, it’s stable and it might be something if Lyle can tolerate, it’s still a big ask, but we will see where Lyle progresses with that really.”

Parker admitted a number of his players has ‘gone above and beyond’ in his side’s push for an immediate return to the Premier League after going into games carrying knocks throughout the season.

He said: “I don’t think there are many of the players, and that’s an exception with Lyle in terms of where he is and the current injury he’s got, there’s not many times you run out as a professional athlete and you are at even 90 percent. You have to go through certain pain barriers, you have to put your body through that. That’s our job, that’s the lads’ job and there is definitely a trait there for going above and beyond for a cause, it’s always helpful.”