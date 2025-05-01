Why defiant Burnley boss Scott Parker doesn't feel like he has a point to prove in the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A defiant Scott Parker is adamant he doesn’t have a point to prove in the Premier League next season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The view from the outside world is that the 44-year-old is a specialist in getting teams promoted from the Championship, having achieved it three times now, but can’t quite cut the mustard in the top flight.

Parker, however, has hit back at that reputation, suggesting it doesn’t provide the full context to what happened at Fulham and Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that is something that gets tarnished at me,” he said.

“But from my side, I've had one season in the Premier League. I took over Fulham with 10 games to go when they were already practically relegated and I gave it a fighting chance.

“I've had one full season in the Premier League and I had four games [with Bournemouth]. The next four games were Aston Villa, which we won, Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal.

“I've had one full season. Of course, I learnt from the season where we got relegated with Fulham. Totally learnt from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“I realise the challenges too, for sure, but this is where we all want to be and I'll learn again, just like I've learnt this year and like I've learnt over only four years of being a manager. Because that's how long I've had, four full seasons of being a manager.

“Other jobs I've lasted eight weeks [at Club Brugge], like we know. But in my four full seasons, I've learnt loads.

“I took that into this year. I've tried to help the team as much as I can. I'm looking forward to my second chance of being in the Premier League, that's what I'm relishing.”

Parker has taken charge of 52 games in the Premier League, winning nine, drawing 13 and losing 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former England international was installed as caretaker manager at Fulham in February 2019, but was unable to prevent their relegation.

He guided the Cottagers back to the top flight at the first attempt, but his team finished 18th and came straight back down.

After moving to Bournemouth, Parker again led them back to the Premier League at the first attempt but was sacked after just four games publicly questioning the club’s transfer policy.

When asked if he’s got a point to prove in the Premier League, Parker responded emphatically, commenting: “No, I don't feel I've got a point to prove. Not at the moment, I don't. I don't feel like I've got a point to prove at this present moment in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is my second chance at it. I realise the only way I'm going to get in is by doing what I've done over the last three or four jobs and the three promotions I've had, so I don't feel like I've got a point to prove at this moment.

“I'm going to absolutely, like I did this year, I'm going to commit, give absolutely every bit of myself to try and help us run through the bumpy road that it's going to be for sure and see where we can get.

“What I do know is this group, the togetherness that we've got, the unitedness of what we've got, we give ourselves a flying chance and that's all I can hope for really.”