Scott Parker makes Marcus Edwards Burnley admission after another impressive outing off the bench

Scott Parker has admitted Marcus Edwards is “very close” to being ready to start following his impressive sub cameos for Burnley.

The 26-year-old has made three appearances off the bench since signing for the Clarets in an initial loan deal from Sporting on transfer deadline day.

After scoring the winning goal on debut in the FA Cup against Southampton, Edwards has since looked a big threat in back-to-back league outings – but he’s yet to start.

Having initially taken things carefully with Edwards’ fitness, with the winger only making eight appearances in Portugal this season prior to his move to Turf Moor, Parker suggested the former Tottenham man could well be about to make his bow.

“He's close now, he's very close,” he said.

“He'll have to tread a little bit carefully, he's obviously not played a lot of minutes.

“I think we've tried to integrate him slowly into the team. He's had 30 minutes at Southampton, 20 the other day [against Hull City] and now another 25 [at the weekend against Preston North End], where he looked like he made a difference.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Marcus Edwards of Burnley interacts with Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, following the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“I think he did well with his one-vs-one down the side, he fizzes one across the goal and it could have gone anywhere. It could have gone in.

“He's then got the penalty shout as well, so yeah I think he's getting up to speed.”

If Edwards does start, he’s likely to take the place of striker Lyle Foster who has been playing slightly out of position on the left flank in recent weeks. Jaidon Anthony would then move over to the left, allowing Edwards to start on his favoured right wing.