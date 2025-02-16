32 amazing pictures of 6,000 Burnley fans packing out the away end for Lancashire derby at Deepdale

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 16th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
6,000 Burnley fans packed out the away end at Deepdale on Saturday for a feisty Lancashire derby against Preston North End

The Clarets were ultimately left disappointed as they were held to an 11th goalless draw of the season to lose ground in the fight for automatic promotion.

The better chances came the way of Scott Parker’s side, with Lyle Foster missing two gilt-edged chances either side of half-time. The Clarets also felt they should have been awarded a late penalty for a trip on Marcus Edwards.

But as it was, Burnley were unable to find that all-important winner as they played out a second consecutive draw with the Lilywhites this season.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans inside Deepdale for the Championship fixture against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside Deepdale for the Championship fixture against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside Deepdale for the Championship fixture against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside Deepdale for the Championship fixture against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside Deepdale for the Championship fixture against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside Deepdale for the Championship fixture against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside Deepdale for the Championship fixture against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside Deepdale for the Championship fixture against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

