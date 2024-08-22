Scott Parker issues transfer window update as Burnley close in on Nottingham Forest man

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 14:56 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 15:01 BST
Burnley look set for a hectic end to the summer transfer window, with plenty of ins and outs on the cards.
This past week has seen speculation ramp up a notch as we close in on the final week of the window, with the deadline fast approaching on August 30.

Speaking ahead of Burnley’s top-of-the-table clash against Sunderland on Saturday, head coach Scott Parker confirmed the club’s interest in Joe Worrall.

“There’s something in that, yes. We’re hoping to try and do something,” Parker said.

“It’s not close-close, it’s getting there but it’s one we’re looking to try and do if we can.

“Again, until it’s really signed it’s not official.”

Parker, however, appeared to shoot down links with Celtic winger Mikey Johnston.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the crowd prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the crowd prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
“No, there’s nothing to report on that one,” he said.

In terms of outgoings, eyebrows were raised this week when club stalwart Johann Berg Gudmundsson was linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Orobah FC.

Given the 33-year-old only returned to the club last month, having departed at the end of last season, it would signal a remarkable turn of events for the Iceland international.

But Parker confirmed there is substance to the rumours, adding: “There’s a little bit in that. I don’t know how far it is, but there are some links to that, it’s true.

“It’s like anything, with the situation we’re in there will be some players who see the next part of their career [elsewhere].

“If that opportunity suits Johann and it suits the club, then it’s probably best that happens and that could certainly be the case with Johann.”

Burnley’s head coach also confirmed Anass Zaroury is unlikely to be involved at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

It comes amid reports the winger is in talks with French side Lens.

“There’s maybe a possibility he leaves the club, so that’s just ongoing at this present moment in time,” Parker said.

“That means he probably won’t be available for the weekend, so it’s getting closer.”

There’s already been one departure today, with star man Sander Berge completing a permanent switch to Fulham for an undisclosed fee.

Despite the arrivals of Bashir Humphreys and Worrall, Parker says the club don’t need to move on centre-backs, amid speculation of Dara O’Shea’s departure.

