Burnley's star man Sander Berge completes permanent move to Premier League Fulham

Burnley’s star man Sander Berge has completed his move to Fulham for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder has penned a five-year contract at Craven Cottage after moving for a rumoured £20m fee, with a further £5m in add-ons.

Berge made 40 appearances for the Clarets in all competitions last season, finishing the campaign as the club’s player of the season.

The Norwegian international made the move to Turf Moor last summer from Sheffield United and it’s understood the Blades will also benefit financially from this move.

“It feels fantastic,” Berge told Fulham’s official website.

“It’s been a little bit back and forth the last few weeks, but I’m finally sitting here in the shirt in this beautiful stadium, knowing that my future is here, which feels great.

“Fulham has always been a team that excited me. I’ve played them both in the Championship and Premier League and it’s fantastic how they play.

Berge pictured with Fulham's chief football strategy officer Tony Khan.

“The DNA of the club is to be dominant, aggressive, front-footed and play nice football and I think that suits me.”

Berge could make his Fulham debut this weekend at home to Leicester City.

“I'm excited to welcome Sander Berge to Fulham,” Fulham’s chief football strategy officer Tony Khan said.

“Sander has tremendous experience playing in the Premier League and in international competition and we believe that he'll be a great addition to our squad, as we look forward to our first home game of the season this weekend.”

Berge becomes the 12th player to leave Burnley this summer in what is rapidly becoming a hectic transfer window for the club.

Further incomings and outgoings are anticipated ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.