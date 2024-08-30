Scott Parker issues rallying cry to Burnley fans ahead of Blackburn Rovers derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has issued a passionate rallying cry to Burnley’s supporters ahead of Saturday’s derby against Blackburn Rovers.

The Clarets end a challenging and hectic couple of weeks with their biggest game of the season, taking on their fierce rivals at Turf Moor on Saturday lunchtime.

While Parker’s men have lost back-to-back games to Sunderland and Wolves respectively, the frustration has come away from the pitch with the loss of several of Burnley’s key players.

But Parker is hoping everyone can come together and channel that frustration with a raucous atmosphere.

“I understand the rivalry and what comes with it. We’re going to need every bit of our fanbase this weekend,” he said.

“Certainly from where we’ve been and how the last couple of weeks have been as well, these boys that go out there and represent this club this weekend will need every bit of them.

“We will need their support. I constantly reference it, but in certain moments and certain matches, and the weekend will be no different, there are certain times when you need someone with you and supporting you and for sure this is going to be this weekend.

“We’re going to need them throughout the season, but if ever there was a time this weekend we’re going to need the fanbase right behind us, supporting us, giving these boys every bit of energy, they will be the difference.

“I’m not just saying that because I’m sat here in a press conference and there’s a camera on, but the defining factor in moments this season will be the fanbase, they will be our 12th man. They need to be our driver and I have no doubt at the weekend that will definitely be the case.”

Parker has spoken openly about some of the challenges he’s faced preparing for games over the last couple of weeks with the constant changing dynamics of the transfer market.

But given the nature of this game, Parker believes it comes at the best time possible for his players.

“It’s been a tough week but there’s no better game to end this week and go into the international break with a derby game,” he added.

“This would be a massive game for us even if it wasn’t a derby. But what a derby brings, and I’ve been involved in many both as a player and as a coach, is an added intensity, of course it does, and a raw emotion from the fanbase and a raw emotion from everyone at the club.

“We need to represent that emotion on the pitch this weekend. We need to bring a certain ingredient to this game. Of course there is a tactical and a technical element, which will be defining, but the most important thing is representing what this game means to our fanbase.

“We’re under no illusions about what we need to bring here.”

Blackburn have started the season well, taking seven points from their opening three games to sit third in the table.

They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup, however, in midweek at the hands of League One Blackpool.