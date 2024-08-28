Everything 'proud' Scott Parker said on Wolves defeat, debutants, Vitinho and transfers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker spoke of his pride despite his Burnley side bowing out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Premier League side Wolves.

Burnley’s head coach was forced to name a makeshift starting XI, with players out of position and four youngsters on the bench.

Despite the one-sided 2-0 defeat, owing to Goncalo Guedes’ brace, Parker felt there were still plenty of positives to take.

Here’s everything he said after tonight’s game:

Reaction to defeat

“There’s no complaints really.

“Obviously you don’t want to lose football matches and we came here tonight with the objective to try and get a result and we’ve not managed to do that, so first and foremost that’s disappointing.

LUTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Scott Parker, the Burnley manager looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town FC and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on August 12, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I asked the players for a reaction from the weekend because it’s fair to say at the weekend we lacked a little something in the game against Sunderland and we fell short of what I certainly expect from this team.

“There’s no denying we’re stretched at the moment, but as mad as it sounds I’m immensely proud of the players out there tonight in terms of what they delivered, because they gave absolutely everything on the pitch in different circumstances.

“There were three debuts as well, two debuts from young boys, so overall I’m really pleased and there’s probably something more deep what I’m pleased about.”

Hladky’s choice to go with feet for opener

“Look, I’m not going to be critical because he’s come in and he’s pulled off massive saves when you need him and that’s a sign of a top goalkeeper.

“You always judge a top goalkeeper on making big saves in big moments and he certainly kept us in the game with some big saves.

“He was superb tonight.”

Just how difficult have the last two or three days been?

“It’s been difficult, of course it has, for everyone. There’s no denying that.

“The dynamics at this present moment in time means we’re pretty stretched. There’s obviously been some tough times in that sense but as I’ve said before, in these moments where it becomes a little bit tough or there’s little jabs or little bumps, that’s the real character and that’s where you really find out about people.

“It’s all good when we’re winning 5-0 against Cardiff or we get a good result against Luton, but what you really find out about people is when the chips are down and that’s only really been the case over the last week.

“That’s why these players showed me every bit of what they’re about tonight and that’s what makes you very proud and very pleased.”

Is the lack of creativity the biggest thing that needs to be addressed?

“Obviously we want to try and add in that area. While there were positives and while I thought in bits we played some nice football, there’s no denying we lacked a little bit tonight, although against a good side.

“It’s still a Premier League side. Yes, they made 10 changes but they’ve got real quality coming onto the pitch.

“But yes, I think it’s fair to say that’s the case but hopefully we can improve that area of the pitch in the coming days.”

Are you feeling hopeful right now? Or are you feeling dejected?

“I’m definitely hopeful. Everyone is trying and everyone has got a real willingness. Everyone is literally working 24 hours around the clock to try and get players in and for us to strengthen.

“I have absolutely no doubt that will be the case in the next 48 hours.”

Vitinho wasn’t involved, is he one that is heading out?

“There’s a possibility that might be the case, yes.”

How impressed were you by the two young debutants?

“I had one of those moments when I was 16 playing away at Bury for Charlton, where I was itching to get on the pitch and make my debut.

“I’ve lived in those shoes so fair play to them. It’s two boys out of the academy coming to a Premier League side and making their debut.

“They did themselves proud and their families proud tonight.”

What did you make of Hannibal’s debut?

“I thought he did very well. You saw his qualities tonight and you saw why we signed him. He’s a huge talent, a winner and a fighter.

“He showed his running power, I just thought everything about him, I thought he was superb. Along with Joe [Worrall] and Bashir [Humphreys], these boys have practically only been in the building for three or four days, it’s been such a quick turnaround and we’ve barely had any time to prep, it was mainly done over meetings.

“They fitted straight into the team though and looked like they had been here for a while, which is full credit to them.”

The changes at half-time, were they made with one eye on Saturday?

“Yeah, that was exactly it.

“Obviously the main priority is the weekend, but in an ideal world you probably don’t want to be in that position but we are, so that’s what makes me very proud of the team.

“We made changes but we had to balance it and those subs were planned before the game.”