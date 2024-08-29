'We need to do some business': Scott Parker provides extensive Burnley transfer update ahead of deadline day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker is well aware Burnley face a potential defining final few hours of the transfer window.

A hectic summer has already seen a number of ins and outs from Turf Moor following last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

At the time of writing, 17 players have departed the club since the end of last season, while there have been nine incomings.

But with Burnley lacking squad depth, Parker is adamant there must be further arrivals on the horizon.

“We need to do some business,” he said.

“We’re very light at this moment in time, as you could see in the squad from the Wolves game, in terms of players playing out of position to fill positions.

“A midweek game at this present moment in time was probably not ideal for us in terms of where we are with our squad.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“With such a quick turnaround as well, we needed to try and manage the players and balance things.

“Everyone understands the situation though and everyone is trying their hardest to bring players in. Of course the clock is ticking on us and we need to try and do some business in the coming days.”

One player who is expected to sign before the deadline is Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony, who played under Parker during his time at the Vitality.

The 24-year-old made 48 appearances in all competitions during the Cherries’ promotion-winning campaign under Parker, scoring eight times.

“I’m hoping there’s something to be done with Jaidon, we’re hoping to get that done,” the Clarets boss revealed.

Josh Laurent, a central midfielder, has also been strongly linked with a move from Stoke City.

While Parker is understandably keen to focus on potential incomings, given his side’s lack of depth, there will also be plenty of chatter about players leaving.

Three players who are heading for the exit are Vitinho (Botafogo), Zeki Amdouni (Benfica) and Wout Weghorst (Ajax) who have already left the country to finalise moves away.

“The three players you mentioned are likely to be moving on from the football club,” Parker confirmed. “They will probably be moving on.”

Another player that has been constantly linked with a move away this summer is James Trafford, with Newcastle United the side said to be most interested, with Eddie Howe keen to bring in competition for former Claret Nick Pope.

But as it stands, the goalkeeper looks set to remain at Turf Moor.

“At the moment James is here. He’s part of this squad and I believe this is the right place for him,” Parker said.

“He’s an exceptional keeper who I’m looking forward to working with, so he’s a fundamental part of this squad.”

Further speculation emerged in recent days regarding interest in both Maxime Esteve and Lyle Foster, but Parker didn’t appear overly concerned.

“There’s no real detail on that,” Parker said. “Both players are here training, they want to train, have trained and have been around it.

“I’ve been nothing but impressed with both of them in terms of that, so there’s no real detail other than that.”