Scott Parker 'excited' about promotion run-in as Burnley boss responds to Daniel Farke's Leeds United comments

Scott Parker insists there’s only excitement and no trepidation among his Burnley squad as they head into their decisive final seven games of the season.

The Clarets head to Coventry City this weekend looking to claim another win that could see them move into the top two if results elsewhere go their way.

That’s exactly what transpired last week, when Leeds United were held to a late draw against Swansea City while Parker’s men did their job against Bristol City.

Now level on points with Daniel Farke’s side, and just two adrift of new leaders Sheffield United, Burnley have it all to play for between now and the end of the season.

“I'm excited, we're all excited,” Parker said.

“That's probably one of the biggest words we are constantly using in meetings every time I approach this team.

“We've gone into this season now with however many games we've played and we're operating in and around where we wanted to be.

Scott Parker's men have seven games remaining to clinch their place in the automatic promotion spots (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“These seasons move very, very quickly and we are absolutely excited about where we've put ourselves, the race we're in, and we've done that through the quality we have, the hard work we've done.

"Of course, early on in the season, you're trying to develop certain things, a certain game model. There’s probably more of a focus on that.

"But we've done a large bulk of our work. The main focus now is Coventry. We go to Coventry, we prep right this week and we go and bring over the best version of ourselves and try and execute a game that we go and win and that one's ticked off.

“We've got seven games left now. We will attack this like we've attacked every part of this season, with absolute full commitment and an excitement about it.

“We're going to give absolutely everything to try and be successful this year.”

With Sheffield United still to play at Turf Moor, Burnley know that – should they win every game between now and the end of the season – they will finish the campaign in the top two.

Parker, however, isn’t getting too caught up on the specifics of the promotion race, adding: “Honestly, I'm not too bothered about it. It's in our hands, it isn’t in our hands. My main focus is Coventry and it's been that for all this year. Every single game, game 10, game eight, it was the same.

“After Coventry, we’ve got six games left. I couldn't even tell you [who we’re playing next] at this present moment in time.

“There's no looking down the road for us or what others are doing, that’s absolutely irrelevant. We just need to keep bringing the best version of ourselves.”

You certainly won’t find Parker making any outlandish statements, unlike Leeds boss Farke who claimed he was “100 per cent convinced” his side would be in the Premier League next season.

Responding to those comments, Parker said: “You wouldn't expect me to comment, it’s of no interest to me really.

“That's Daniel and I respect Daniel immensely. I'm sure he understands his quality in his team, because they are a very, very good side. So that's how Daniel felt. I wouldn't want to comment on that too much.”