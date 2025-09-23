Scott Parker drops strong Burnley team selection hint for Cardiff City cup tie

With a trip to Manchester City on the horizon, don’t expect Burnley to be naming their strongest side possible for tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against Cardiff City.

Manager Scott Parker has confirmed he will ring the changes for this evening’s third round clash, just as he did in the last round.

The Clarets made all 11 changes for their 2-1 win over Derby County. In fact, not a single starter from the previous league game even featured in the squad.

That’s likely to be the case once again as Burnley face the League One promotion hopefuls – meaning the likes of Max Weiss, Lucas Pires, Joe Worrall, Marcus Edwards, Zian Flemming, Armando Broja and others will get a chance to stake a claim.

“We'll probably look to give some game time to others really and try and get others up to speed,” Parker said following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

"We'll see how we come out of today regarding injuries, but I think you can expect that there'll be some changes on Tuesday.”

Scott Parker thanks the Burnley support after the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley face a Cardiff side that suffered a 3-1 defeat to promotion rivals Bradford City on Saturday.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side beat League Two outfits Swindon Town and Cheltenham Town to reach this stage.