Scott Parker discusses Wout Weghorst's Burnley future ahead of crunch Euro 2024 semi-final
The 31-year-old’s future at Turf Moor is one of several issues that need to be resolved this summer.
The striker hasn’t played for the Clarets since May 2022 and is widely expected to move on this summer, with the likes of Ajax, Besiktas and FC Twente all linked.
But with Weghorst preparing for a crunch last-four encounter against the Three Lions, Parker knows those talks can wait for now.
“I haven’t spoken to him,” he said. “He’s obviously away in the Euros and the last thing I would want to do is bother him in any way.
“He’s got a big game and bigger things to focus on, but he’s a player I’m familiar with. He’s our player and I’m looking forward to meeting him once the Euros are done with.”
When asked if he wants Weghorst to be knocked out at the semi-final stage, Parker, a former England international, replied: “It might help.”
Weghorst, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Turf Moor, spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, where he scored seven times in 28 appearances.
Despite making the move to Turf Moor for a £12m fee in January 2022, the striker has still only made 20 appearances for the club, scoring twice.
He’s also spent time out on loan in Turkey with Besiktas as well as a brief stint with Manchester United.
