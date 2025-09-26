Scott Parker discusses Kyle Walker's Burnley impact since moving from Man City

Scott Parker feels Burnley have snatched themselves a £5m bargain in Kyle Walker.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to his Burnley career, starting every game since his arrival from Manchester City during the summer.

There had been concerns that Walker’s best days might be behind him, but they’ve since been allayed with a series of imperious performances – both at wing-back and on the right of a back three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His skills will be seriously tested once again this weekend, when he returns to his old stomping ground, the Etihad, where he enjoyed a trophy-laden eight-year spell.

“He's been massive for us,” Parker said. “With both his experience and just his quality as well.

“When we speak about Kyle we always seem to revert back to his experience, but his quality is something we’ve all seen in a real short period of time too.

“The biggest compliment I can pay to Kyle is his reaction to being in a different environment, with a different way of playing and what he's probably been used to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley boss Scott Parker with Kyle Walker (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“I mean, I had absolutely no doubt when bringing Kyle in that he'd embrace every bit of that and he has done that. He's embraced it every bit and I’ve never seen a frustration.

“In fact, I've seen a real positive encouragement and wanting to support and help. That's what I'm pleased with the most.”

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

When asked if Burnley have got themselves a bargain for just £5m, Parker added: “Oh yeah, I feel absolutely delighted with it to be honest. I think it could have been a lot more than that and I still would have been absolutely delighted, because I know the level of player we're getting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know Kyle well, so I know what he is and I knew what he'd bring. He ticks a lot of boxes Kyle in terms of not just his ability so I'm delighted we have him.”

Disapppointingly for Walker, despite his Burnley form he was left out of England’s squad for their recent double-header.

But Parker insists he maintains the drive to reclaim his spot in time for next summer’s World Cup.

“He definitely can,” the Clarets boss said.

“For me, his last performance for us [against Nottingham Forest] is probably one of the best I’ve seen this season. He was the best player out there, he was absolutely immense for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course he's playing in a slightly different way now and he's probably having to show a different side to his game, which means he’ll be tested a lot more than he’s ever been.

“But when you’re at the level he’s at, and the level of player he is, it’s not a problem for him, so I have no doubt he can force his way in and be in and around the England squad.

“He's an incredible player. He might be 35 now but he doesn't play or perform like it. Age doesn't seem to be catching up with him like it did with me at 35, that's for sure.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Scott Parker on Burnley's missed opportunity to embark on a cup run