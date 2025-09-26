Scott Parker discusses James Trafford's demotion to Man City bench following summer Burnley exit

Despite selling James Trafford to Man City for an English record fee this summer, the chances are Burnley won’t be facing their former goalkeeper at the Etihad tomorrow.

The 22-year-old became the most expensive goalkeeper in English history at the end of July when he sealed a £31m move, plus add-ons and a sell-on, back to his former club. The deal was also the club’s record sale.

At the time of his return to City, Ederson’s future was uncertain while Stefan Ortega was down the pecking order, meaning Trafford started the campaign as Pep Guardiola’s first-choice goalkeeper.

But that has since changed, with Gianluigi Donnarumma taking the mantle following his deadline day arrival from PSG, demoting Trafford back down to the bench.

With aspirations to be England’s future number one, Trafford won’t be satisfied with sitting on the bench for the entirety of the season - especially coming off the back of his record-breaking season at Turf Moor.

The stopper kept 29 of Burnley’s 30 clean sheets last term, conceding just 16 times as Scott Parker’s side were promoted back to the Premier League.

Trafford now finds himself behind Gianluigi Donnarumma (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s reunion at the Etihad, Parker discussed the prospect of his former number one struggling for game time just two months on from his move.

“It's a shame I suppose, but he's at an absolutely massive football club where the competition is absolutely huge,” the Clarets boss said.

“All I say about James Trafford is that I can't wait to see him again. He’s an incredible goalie, with what he did for us last year and he was brilliant to be around and brilliant for me to coach, so I'm looking forward to seeing him.”

