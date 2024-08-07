Scott Parker discusses how he's settled in as Burnley boss on eve of 2024/25 season
The 43-year-old was appointed the club’s new head coach just over a month ago following Vincent Kompany’s surprise departure to Bayern Munich.
Speaking on the eve of the 2024/25 Championship season, Parker says it feels like he’s been at the club a lot longer than four weeks.
“It does feel that way I suppose,” he told Clarets+. “It’s been pretty intense.
“Like anything, you come into a new job, it’s always going to be very intense early on, of course it is, but it’s also been exciting. I’ve been delighted with the way things have gone so far.
“Like everything, I’m a firm believer in the environment and culture and certainly making people feel at ease, that’s probably my managerial style really. I include everyone in that because the football club is more to it than just players, there’s a staff who will contribute massively and there’s a fanbase.
“First and foremost, I want to bring that culture here. I know the word culture is a bit of a buzzword but it’s fundamental to an organisation being successful, so I’ve tried to bring that here.
“I’ve also tried to bring some elite standards and habits that I believe in. I want a world class habit. I’ve been in and around football for some time now. Along that journey I’ve seen some elite standards and world class habits that have stuck with me and have probably become a real driving force, hence I am the way I am today.
“At times I am demanding, at times I am pretty tough and I understand that, but I can’t change that really. That’s just the person I am. But I will try and give that to the players.
"Although some have already got that, it’s still a young squad. You can’t just turn up on Saturday and think that with all the talent you’ve got you’re going to go and win a game or you’re going to have an outstanding performance. Ultimately that starts from your daily habits and your weekly habits.
“I will try and get that message over to the players and allow them to see me really, to let them understand what I expect of them.”
