'Ridiculous': David Moyes cites Vincent Kompany's Burnley departure as evidence of football trend

David Moyes has cited the example of Vincent Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich in the wake of Burnley’s relegation as evidence of football’s growing trend of adopting style over substance.

The Belgian coach departed Turf Moor at the end of last season after overseeing Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League.

Despite winning just five league games all season and amassing just 24 points, Kompany was surprisingly parachuted into the Allianz Arena hotseat.

Burnley’s miserable campaign in the top flight was the complete opposite of the previous year, where Kompany led the Clarets to the Championship title with an incredible 101 points.

Moyes, who has often been criticised for his conservative approach during his long tenure in management, discussed the trend of prioritising style over the need to get results on the Up Front podcast with former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan.

“There is a big opinionated world out there on football at the moment,” the 61-year-old said.

“I think there is a lot of change, a lot of change is happening. For example, I’m seeing a lot of incredibly new coaches coming into the league, like the Leicester coach [Enzo Maresca] getting the Chelsea job whereas in the Roman Abramovich era you would never have seen that happen.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, and Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, interact prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and West Ham United at Turf Moor on November 25, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

“Vincent Kompany looks like he is going to be a great coach but I don’t know if he’s justified in getting the Bayern Munich job, so to talk suddenly about style…I feel like wait a minute here, the whole world of coaching and management has gone upside down.

“Don’t just say it’s all about the style or it’s all about the winning, but ultimately if you’re a coach, if you don’t win then you’re getting sacked.

“I think my style was always based on attacking. People might not believe that, but ultimately I was also saying if you want to be the best team you’ve got to have the best defensive organisation and structure. Football would still prove that.”

Continuing the theme of discussing Kompany’s short-lived Premier League spell with the Clarets, Jordan admits he was “perplexed” by the Belgian’s approach.

He said: “I watched a lot of Burnley last season committing acts of self-harm by wanting to play out from the back, giving the opposition goals repeatedly and readily, getting relegated yet everybody saying ‘well he stuck to his principles’.

“Burnley are back in the Championship and he’s at Bayern Munich, which I find a little perplexing.”

Moyes replied: “I think it’s ridiculous. If I’m losing a game because of the way I’m playing, it’s my job to fix it, it’s my job to find another way and to find a solution. If I don’t find a solution, I’m probably out of work.

“To keep doing the same things…I wouldn’t say badly or wrongly or not making it right, but I can’t see how that’s right.”

Moyes remains out of work after leaving West Ham at the end of last season following a five-year spell in his second stint with the Hammers. He was replaced by former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui.