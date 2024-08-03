Scott Parker discusses Burnley foundations as new boss eyes instant Premier League return

Scott Parker is confident everything is in place for Burnley to enjoy another tilt at promotion from the Championship.

The Clarets took the second tier by storm the last time they were in the division when Vincent Kompany’s men romped to the title, amassing 101 points.

Despite a miserable campaign in the Premier League which ended in relegation, Parker is confident the Clarets have the capability to bounce back at the first attempt.

When asked if the club is set up for success, Parker replied: “Yeah, for sure. The facilities, in terms of where the club is, that’s definitely the case.

“The dynamics of being relegated and in terms of what will happen between now and the transfer window ending – there’s different variables, of course there is – but for sure this club is a Premier League football club in that sense and we have to endeavour and try our hardest to get back there.

“It will be a challenge, but it’s what we will endeavour to do.”

One of the major factors in Burnley’s decision to appoint Parker was his track record in winning promotion from the Championship, having achieved it with both Fulham and Bournemouth.

Scott Parker's first press conference since being announced the head coach of Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Parker added: “If you’ve got a team that’s just been relegated out of the Premier League, and I’ve had that before in two situations, the first situation was almost identical to this one. Fulham had spent money the previous year, got relegated and obviously it was their first season.

“With Bournemouth it was a different dynamic because it was their second season in the Championship and it was probably a different job in that sense. Maybe the aim wasn’t to get automatic promotion like we did but we obviously managed to do that.

“For sure, this is going to be very similar. We’ve just dropped out of the Premier League so there’s going to be an aim of being up and around those top spots to get back in the Premier League, which is where I think this club belongs, it’s where I feel I belong and it’s where I feel these players belong.”