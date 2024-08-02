Anass Zaroury discusses return to Burnley setup after Hull City loan spell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anass Zaroury can’t wait to play in front of Burnley supporters again after returning from his loan spell.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season with Hull City, where he scored twice in 12 appearances.

While he was part of Vincent Kompany’s squad for the first half of the Premier League campaign, the Moroccan international only started three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Scott Parker has come in, the winger has been far more involved in pre-season and looks set to play a big part this season.

With the new campaign only a week away, Zaroury is excited about what lies ahead.

“I can’t wait to see the fans again,” he told Burnley’s official website.

"I will always be happy when I’m on the pitch at Turf Moor. I’m really thankful and I know that it’s not like every time that you get such good support, even in bad times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Anass Zaroury of Hull City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Hull City at AESSEAL New York Stadium on February 13, 2024 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Zaroury added: “I’m very happy (to be back). I finished the season a little bit earlier and I can’t have too much time not training, so I was very happy to come back to Burnley. It’s going really well so far in pre-season and I can't wait to play again.

“It was great to come back and see the players, staff and everyone who works here too. It’s always good to come back here after a little time away."

Despite the uncertainty a change of manager brings, Zaroury has been impressed with the impact Parker has had.

“Once the new gaffer came in, everything’s been good,” he added. “He’s been clear in what he wants from us and I think from there on we started working well together, very organised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It happened quite quickly but it’s been well organised here. It’s not easy when you change the gaffer and staff, but I think it’s all been done in a respectful way, which is very important also for us as players.

"I'm looking forward to the season starting again now, it's very close and we want to bring Burnley back to where it deserves to be.

“Of course I have my private ambitions, but I think we just all have one mission which is to go back up. I will do everything for the team and for myself to try to bring us up.”