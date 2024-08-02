Anass Zaroury discusses return to Burnley setup after Hull City loan spell
The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season with Hull City, where he scored twice in 12 appearances.
While he was part of Vincent Kompany’s squad for the first half of the Premier League campaign, the Moroccan international only started three games.
Since Scott Parker has come in, the winger has been far more involved in pre-season and looks set to play a big part this season.
With the new campaign only a week away, Zaroury is excited about what lies ahead.
“I can’t wait to see the fans again,” he told Burnley’s official website.
"I will always be happy when I’m on the pitch at Turf Moor. I’m really thankful and I know that it’s not like every time that you get such good support, even in bad times.”
Zaroury added: “I’m very happy (to be back). I finished the season a little bit earlier and I can’t have too much time not training, so I was very happy to come back to Burnley. It’s going really well so far in pre-season and I can't wait to play again.
“It was great to come back and see the players, staff and everyone who works here too. It’s always good to come back here after a little time away."
Despite the uncertainty a change of manager brings, Zaroury has been impressed with the impact Parker has had.
“Once the new gaffer came in, everything’s been good,” he added. “He’s been clear in what he wants from us and I think from there on we started working well together, very organised.
“It happened quite quickly but it’s been well organised here. It’s not easy when you change the gaffer and staff, but I think it’s all been done in a respectful way, which is very important also for us as players.
"I'm looking forward to the season starting again now, it's very close and we want to bring Burnley back to where it deserves to be.
“Of course I have my private ambitions, but I think we just all have one mission which is to go back up. I will do everything for the team and for myself to try to bring us up.”
