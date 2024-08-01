Burnley's Zeki Amdouni returns for pre-season training after Euro 2024 exploits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Zeki Amdouni has linked up with Burnley’s squad in Spain following his participation in the European Championships.

The 23-year-old was given an extended break following his involvement for Switzerland at this summer’s tournament in Germany.

Amdouni featured in four of Switzerland’s five games at the Euros, a journey that ended at the quarter-final stage when they were knocked out on penalties by England following a 1-1 draw. Amdouni scored his spot kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward will now be hoping to have a real impact on the Championship this coming season following an underwhelming debut campaign with the Clarets in the Premier League last term.

Amdouni was a regular under Vincent Kompany, making 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring five times.

The Swiss international signed a five-year deal with the Clarets last summer after joining from Lausanne-Sport for an undisclosed fee.

In footage captured by Clarets+, Amdouni was seen being given a resounding reception as he arrived at Burnley’s warm weather training camp in Girona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - JULY 06: Zeki Amdouni of Switzerland scores the team's fourth penalty in the penalty shoot out during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between England and Switzerland at Düsseldorf Arena on July 06, 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The Clarets are currently being put through their paces in searing heat at the Camiral golf and wellness resort, where they’re spending the week before playing their final friendly of the summer against Cadiz on Sunday.

The fixture takes place at the 2,900-capacity Antonio Barbadillo Stadium in Arcos de la Frontera, which is about a 40-minute drive from the city of Cadiz.

Kick-off is at 6.30pm on Sunday, August 4.

The game will serve as Burnley’s final friendly before their 2024/25 Championship campaign gets underway with a trip to Luton Town on Monday, August 12.