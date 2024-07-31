Burnley striker Wout Weghorst discusses his future amid mounting transfer interest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley’s Wout Weghorst has spoken of his desire to identify a permanent home for his family after a hectic few years.

The 31-year-old continues to be linked with a host of clubs this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at Turf Moor.

His former loan club Besiktas and Dutch duo Ajax and FC Twente have all been credited with interest, while Premier League newcomers Leicester City have also emerged as a potential destination in recent days.

Reports in Turkey claim a decision on Weghorst’s future is close. They also suggest Trabzonspor have “agreed a deal” for the striker, but the Burnley Express understands this is not the case.

Trabzonspor manager Abdullah Avci did, however, recently reveal his side’s intent to strike a deal for the Burnley man.

Addressing his future in an interview with Kicker, Weghorst said: “For me, the whole package has to be right.

“We are having our fourth child and we have travelled a lot as a family in recent years. I am looking for a permanent place for us, so home is definitely an option.

DORTMUND, GERMANY - JULY 10: Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands applauds the fans as he inspects the pitch prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England at Football Stadium Dortmund on July 10, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“Ajax is the biggest club in the Netherlands, I don’t need to say more.”

When asked if he needs to find somewhere where he will be happy, Weghorst interjected: “No, I’m very happy and have been lucky with my clubs over the past few years, even if they were different ones.

“Moving to Burnley in the Premier League was a dream come true and my time in Istanbul was amazing. It was just the perfect fit for me as a footballer in terms of fans, emotions and passion. It was an incredible experience.”

Despite making the move to Turf Moor for a £12m fee in January 2022, the striker has still only made 20 appearances for the club, scoring twice.

He’s enjoyed loan spells with three different clubs during his time as a Burnley player, first joining Besiktas during the 2022/23 season before cutting his move short midway through the campaign to join Manchester United.